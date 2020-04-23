Michael Moore Claims Trump ‘Is Getting Us Killed’

Left-wing activist and filmmaker Michael Moore blamed President Donald Trump for coronavirus deaths occurring in his home state of Michigan, saying the president is “getting us killed.”

“We’ve always had viruses. We’ve always had to fight them,” Moore told MSNBC’s Brian Williams. “But we could have gotten — if we’ve gotten just a quicker jump on it, if the president hadn’t called it a hoax, hadn’t fought the reality of it.”

Moore then proceeded to directly blame Trump for the tens of thousands of Americans who have lost their lives due to the coronavirus. (RELATED: FLASHBACK: Jan.21: Fauci Says Coronavirus ‘Not A Major Threat’ To U.S.)

“This guy is — we used to say this guy’s going to get us killed. Actually, it wasn’t just a joke,” Moore said. “This guy is getting us killed.”

Moore also predicted that voters will blame the president when they go to the polls in November. (RELATED: Democrats Plan To Censure Michigan State Rep. Karen Whitsett Who Credited Trump With Saving Her Life)

“People are not going to forget this at election time. The majority of the people are not going to forget this,” Moore said.

Several Democrats have blamed Trump for the coronavirus death toll, accusing the president of not taking the virus seriously enough. Democratic Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley even went as far as to accuse the president of “war crimes” in a video earlier this week.