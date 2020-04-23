Former Nevada AG: Gretchen Whitmer Could Be ‘In Big Trouble’ For No-Bid Contract Attempt

Former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt said Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer could be “in big trouble” for attempting to give a no-bid contract to a Democratic political operation.

Whitmer’s administration admitted earlier this week that “normal protocols were bypassed when a no-bid contract for coronavirus contact tracing was awarded by the state to Great Lakes Community Engagement, which is operated by a well-known Democratic consultant Michael Kolehouse,” Fox News reported.

“Great Lakes Community Engagement isn’t a neutral company fluent in health statistics, it’s a political operation founded by a Democratic political consultant” that intended to use technology from a firm that provides tech “for almost every Democratic campaign in a America,” said Fox News host Tucker Carlson before introducing Laxalt. “Imagine, gathering information from the people of Michigan under the pretext of public health and sending it to a Democratic campaign outfit. That’s what Gretchen Whitmer tried to do with tax dollars.”

WATCH:

“I think she could be in big trouble,” Laxalt told Carlson. “Let’s see what happened here, so this contract gets awarded to this Democratic group, and politics and your official office are never supposed to overlap.”

After noting that Michigan is “one of the only states in America where the governor and the legislature are exempted from freedom of information act requests,” Laxalt said Whitmer’s adminstration “already rejected” his organization’s request. He nevertheless promised to “FOIA every state entity that should have touched a state contract.”

“And that’s where we could find the real trouble,” he said. “Did they go through the hurdles they should have to pass the state contact?”

“And I would add one interesting thing, any contract over $250,000 goes to a public board that the governor sits on, the Attorney General sits on,” said Laxalt, who also ran unsuccessfully for governor of Nevada in 2018. “The public could have seen it, they could’ve asked questions. Magically this thing ends up under that threshold so, lo and behold it doesn’t go to a public board. So there’s a lot of questions to be answered and of course the governor could clear this up by simply releasing these records and letting the public know exactly how this contract came about.” (RELATED: ‘Gretchen Whitmer Is A Ghoul’: Tucker Wonders Why ‘People Rotting In Wheelchairs’ Is Allowed But Abortion Is ‘Essential’)

The former Nevada AG also expressed interest in finding out whether or not the contract was pulled “the right way.”

“I would just finish with, that no-bid contracts are very hard and they are very rare,” he said. “So why was this a no-bid contract?”