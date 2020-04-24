‘Bachelor’ Host Chris Harrison And DJ D-Nice Pair Up To Host ‘Most Dramatic Club Quarantine Ever’

“Bachelor” host Chris Harrison is teaming up with DJ D-Nice to put on the “most dramatic” club quarantine ever.

The Club Quarantine will air in the hour leading up to Monday’s episode of “The Bachelor Presents: Listen To Your Heart,” according to a report published Friday by Entertainment Tonight.

DJ D-Nice is amping us up for #TheBachelorLTYHhttps://t.co/eFcV3jwFJB — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) April 24, 2020



“Music has and always will be a big part of my life,” DJ D-Nice said in a statement, ET reported. “There’s nothing like playing music, feeling it and watching how it connects people around the world.”

“‘The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart’ inspired Monday’s Club Quarantine for all those in Bachelor Nation and everyone who believes in love, hope and the power of music to uplift spirits and to unite the nation,” he added. “Everyone is invited!” (RELATED: ‘Bachelor’ Peter Weber Responds To Ex Madison Prewett By Saying ‘There’s More To The Story’)

Of course Harrison has named this event “The Most Dramatic Club Quarantine Ever.” Everything is the “most dramatic” with Harrison. There probably won’t be anything dramatic about it at all, but it could be a good time.

Anything “The Bachelor” franchise does seems to be done well. It could be a good reason to break out the wine a little early on Monday for those who watch “Bachelor” Mondays. We’ll see how dramatic this Club Quarantine actually is.