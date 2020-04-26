Unfit To Print Episode 49: CNN’s Chris Cuomo Berates Cyclist While Breaking Quarantine

CNN’s Chris Cuomo made a big show of having the coronavirus and self-quarantining in the basement of his family’s home, but just a couple of weeks later he was out and about in East Hampton while still showing symptoms.
While out, Cuomo was confronted about breaking quarantine by a cyclist, who Cuomo proceeded to aggressively berate. CNN ignored the entire incident, airing a clip that purported to show Cuomo leaving his basement for the first time since coming down with the virus. Total sham.
Amber Athey breaks down the timing of the entire saga and other stories on this week’s episode of Unfit to Print. (RELATED: Chris Cuomo Plays Dramatic Clip Leaving Basement After Quarantine)
LISTEN:
LISTEN:
WATCH:
Thanks for watching and check out past episodes:
Unfit To Print Episode 48: Trump Unloads On Media During Coronavirus Briefing
Unfit To Print Episode 47: CBS News’ Viral Weeping Nurse Video Debunked
Unfit To Print Episode 46: MyPillow’s Mike Lindell Punches Back At Jim Acosta
If you like the podcast, check out Amber’s work at Spectator USA! They are currently offering a special commemorative deal for The Spectator’s 10,000th edition.