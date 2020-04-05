Unfit To Print Episode 46: MyPillow’s Mike Lindell Punches Back At Jim Acosta

Another week, another round of journalists acting idiotic during the White House coronavirus press briefings.
This time, MSNBC’s Ali Velshi and CNN’s Jim Acosta complained that MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell appeared at a briefing, despite the fact that he agreed to use his company to produce 50,000 masks a day for health care providers. Apparently you can’t do good things if you’re a Trump supporter or an outspoken Christian!
LISTEN:
We also found out that the woman who ingested fish tank cleaner with her husband was not a Trump supporter, like the media suggested, but actually a big donor to Democrats, including Hillary Clinton. So much for blaming Trump for other people’s stupidity.
LISTEN:
Finally, while CNN chooses not to carry the president’s briefings because of “misinformation,” they should take a look at the massive amounts of misinformation the media has spread since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, from defending China’s response to believing China’s reports that no more people have died from COVID-19. (RELATED: Joe Scarborough Says Everyone But Trump ‘Saw This Coming In Early January’ — Forgets His Show Didn’t Mention It Until The 24th)
WATCH:
