What Should Fans Expect In The New ‘Westworld’ Episode ‘Passed Pawn’ Sunday Night On HBO?

The seventh episode of “Westworld” season three will air Sunday night on HBO.

Going into “Passed Pawn,” I think it’s safe to say we’re all ready for the war to unfold. Through six episodes, we’ve been brought to the brink as Dolores prepares to battle Serac. (REVIEW: William Finds His Purpose In The New ‘Westworld‘ Episode ‘Decoherence,’ Maeve Is On The Warpath Against Dolores)

Now, I think we’re going to see things explode tonight.

All the major pieces are on the chessboard. William has been saved by Bernard and Stubbs, Charlotte survived an assassination attempt, Dolores is ready to roll against Serac, Caleb is beginning to question her motives and Maeve is ready to kill her.

If all this stuff doesn’t have you ready to run through a wall, then you should check to make sure you still have a pulse.

To me, it’s pretty clear what’s going to happen. On one side, we have Bernard, William and Maeve in an alliance with Serac.

These are the good guys. On the other side, we have Dolores and Caleb, and the latter seems to have less and less loyalty with every passing minute.

Since the start of the season, I predicted the battle lines would be drawn this way. Now, with two episodes left, it looks like I’ve been proven correct.

I hope like hell William teams up with Maeve and just starts obliterating Dolores and her insane plans for world anarchy.

We’ll find out tonight on HBO! Season three has been incredible through six episodes, and I have no doubt things won’t slow down as we near the end.

Pick a side and let’s ride!