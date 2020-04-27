REPORT: Dolly Parton Was A Secret Producer On ‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’

Musician Dolly Parton reportedly helped produce “Buffy The Vampire Slayer.”
Parton was not listed as an executive producer, but the company Parton helped co-found was behind bringing the series to television, according to a report published Saturday by the Independent.
No matter how many times I encounter this information, it always hits me like a revelation.
*deep breath*
Dolly Parton produced Buffy The Vampire Slayer. https://t.co/cc6tFp0MPE
— Stuart Henderson (@henderstu) April 24, 2020
Parton’s company, Sandollar Entertainment, was created alongside Sandy Gallin. The entertainment company and Gallin are both credited for work on the show, which ran from 1997 to 2003.
Sandollar Entertainment was responsible for movies such as “Father Of The Bride” and “Fly Away Home.” The company also produced Parton’s most recent Netflix special “Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings.”
Is there anything Parton can’t do? She has proved time and time again to be the most talented woman in Hollywood. Her songs are unbeatable and now we’re learning she helped produce one of the greatest TV shows of all time? Iconic. (RELATED: Dolly Parton Sings ‘Sweet Music Man’ In Tribute To Kenny Rogers During CMT Benefit)
The lead character even shared the same birthday as Parton, Jan. 19. It could be coincidence, but it also could be a nod to honor Parton.
It was never actually a secret though. People just never put two and two together. The production company even worked on the 1992 original “Buffy The Vampire Slayer” movie. We should pay more attention to things that Parton is connected to because I bet it’s a lot more than we think it is.