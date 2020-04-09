Dolly Parton Sings ‘Sweet Music Man’ In Tribute To Kenny Rogers During CMT Benefit

Musician Dolly Parton performed a tribute Wednesday to the late Kenny Rogers during the CMT Benefit.

Parton filmed herself singing a cover of Rogers’ “Sweet Music Man” with a guitar and surrounded by lit candles. Rogers passed away on March 20. He was 81 years old at the time.

The CMT benefit honoring Rogers fundraised money for the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, which helps support those in the music industry affected by coronavirus.

Parton shared a tribute on her social media after news first broke of the singing legend’s death. (RELATED: Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie And More Stars To Pay Tribute To Kenny Rogers In CMT Special)

“Well, I couldn’t believe it this morning when I got up, turned on the TV checking to see what the coronavirus was doing, and they told me that my friend and singing partner Kenny Rogers had passed away,” Parton said in the video shared at the time.

“And I know that we all know Kenny is in a better place than we are today but I’m for sure he’s going to be talking to God sometime today, if ain’t already, and he’s going to be asking him to spread some light on this darkness going on here. But I loved Kenny with all my heart. My heart’s broken. A big ol’ chunk of it has gone with him today and I think that I can speak for all his family, his friends and fans, when I say that I will always love him.”