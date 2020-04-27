Kristin Cavallari Accuses Jay Cutler Of ‘Inappropriate Marital Conduct’ In Divorce Papers

Television star Kristin Cavallari has accused her husband of “inappropriate marital conduct” in divorce filing documents.

The divorce papers were obtained and published Sunday by TMZ, the same day Cavallari announced on Instagram that the couple was getting a divorce.

Culter “is guilty of such inappropriate marital conduct as renders further cohabitation unsafe and improper,” the filing stated, according to TMZ. Cavallari also claimed “any misconduct alleged or implied against her in the complaint for divorce was in response to and/or as a result of misconduct on behalf of the Husband.”

The papers also reveal that Cavallari has filed for sole custody of the three children shared between the couple. (RELATED: Kristin Cavallari And Jay Cutler Are Getting A Divorce)

“She denies that Husband has always been the available at home parent and primary caretaker of the parties’ minor children,” the filing said. “Wife would show that she has been the primary residential parent …”

Both Cavallari and Cutler announced the split on their Instagram pages. The divorce comes after seven years of marriage.

At the start of this year, Cavallari revealed her long-time friendship with Kelly Henderson occurred due to rumors Cutler was cheating on her with the friend.

“It was actually challenging for me at first to talk about the Kelly stuff,” Cavallari previously told Page Six. “I started filming Season 3 and I didn’t talk about it because I was trying to navigate through the situation myself and I was hesitant to put it out there until I could really wrap my head around it and know what was going on.”

It is unclear if the rumors involving Henderson and Cutler were confirmed.