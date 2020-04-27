Editorial

Louisville Football Recruit Dexter Rentz Killed In Shooting

CHESTNUT HILL, MA - NOVEMBER 05: A helmet of Louisville is shown during a game against Boston College at Alumni Stadium on November 5, 2016 in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

Louisville football recruit Dexter Rentz was shot and killed over the weekend.

According to WESH, Rentz was killed in a Saturday morning shooting in Orlando. Information about who carried out the killing isn’t known at this time. Three other people were injured in the incident. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Saturday Tradition, Louisville football coach Scott Satterfield released a statement about the tragedy and said, “We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Dexter Rentz. He was a great young man who had a contagious personality, and was able to light up a room with his smile. He was a great kid to be around and he will be missed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Rentz family during this extremely difficult time.”

This is obviously a huge tragedy, and there’s no other way to describe it. It’s just a brutal and heartbreaking tragedy.

Rentz should be preparing to play college football in the fall for the Cardinals. Instead, it was all snatched away from him as a teenager.

People aren’t supposed to die in such senseless and horrific ways. He had his entire life ahead of him and a promising career at Louisville.

Now, we’ll never know what the future held for Rentz. Hopefully, the person responsible for this horrible act is found and held responsible.