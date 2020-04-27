Louisville Football Recruit Dexter Rentz Killed In Shooting

Louisville football recruit Dexter Rentz was shot and killed over the weekend.

According to WESH, Rentz was killed in a Saturday morning shooting in Orlando. Information about who carried out the killing isn’t known at this time. Three other people were injured in the incident. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

.@DexterRentz @UofLFootball @chris_morgan37 @ULFBRecruiting @jdemling To live life to the fullest & to have it end so suddenly puts family into perspective. Dex will always be a member of the Cardinal family & a Freak4Life. He remains a light in dark times. ❤️ u Dex -FreakFreak pic.twitter.com/tpZ1nolCD9 — Gunter Brewer (@GunterBrewer) April 26, 2020

According to Saturday Tradition, Louisville football coach Scott Satterfield released a statement about the tragedy and said, “We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Dexter Rentz. He was a great young man who had a contagious personality, and was able to light up a room with his smile. He was a great kid to be around and he will be missed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Rentz family during this extremely difficult time.”

Welcome to ???????????? ???????????????????? @dexterrentz! This All-County selection for WR, led his team as a Team Captain while using his speed & big play ability to become a headache for those lined up against him.

#FlyVille20 x #NSD20 pic.twitter.com/4r99jhp8et — Louisville Football (@UofLFootball) December 18, 2019

This is obviously a huge tragedy, and there’s no other way to describe it. It’s just a brutal and heartbreaking tragedy.

Rentz should be preparing to play college football in the fall for the Cardinals. Instead, it was all snatched away from him as a teenager.

People aren’t supposed to die in such senseless and horrific ways. He had his entire life ahead of him and a promising career at Louisville.

Now, we’ll never know what the future held for Rentz. Hopefully, the person responsible for this horrible act is found and held responsible.