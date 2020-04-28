Trump’s Press Briefings Gave ‘Special Report’ And Fox News Their Most Watched Month Of All Time

Fox News Channel and anchors such as Bret Baier saw their most watched month of all time in April thanks in part to President Donald Trump’s press briefings.

The network saw its largest audience in history for primetime and second highest rating in total day, according to Nielsen Media Research. Many of Fox News’ programs also saw record ratings, such as “Special Report with Bret Baier.”

Baier’s show was the top-rated in both primetime and among viewers in the key demographic of 25-54, according to the ratings. “Special Report” often coincides with Trump’s press briefings and has aired special coverage of them.

The Fox News anchor has even done his show directly in the White House press briefing room. “Special Report” saw 5.3 million viewers in primetime and 1.1 million in the 25-54 demographic. (RELATED: Fox News’ Bret Baier Quickly Transitions From Reporter To Host After Trump Closes Coronavirus Briefing)

WATCH:

.@BretBaier transitioned from reporter to host like a boss

pic.twitter.com/ibEpwfshlk — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 21, 2020

Fox News was the most-watched cable network in total day and primetime, marking 46 weeks in a row as first in cable in total day.

Other shows on the network saw record ratings, as well. “The Story with Martha MacCallum,” “The Five” and “Tucker Carlson Tonight” are just a few of Fox News’ programs that had their highest-rating month ever in total viewers and the key demographic.

CNN also garnered record numbers, according to Nielsen Media Research. The network’s April viewership was its most-watched month in 15 years, according to CNN.

CNN was behind Fox News Channel in total day and primetime viewership numbers. The network saw 1.37 million viewers in total day and 1.9 million in primetime. It did beat out Fox News for dayside viewership among the key demographic, according to CNN.

Fox News Channel had 2.2 million total viewers in total day and 3.7 million for primetime, according to the data.