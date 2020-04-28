Lindsay Lohan Offers Some Paparazzi Advice To Meghan Markle And Prince Harry

Lindsay Lohan had some advice for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry when it comes to dealing with the paparazzi, something she’s familiar with as well.

"I mean unless they own a different private beach, you can't go to those beaches," the 33-year-old actress shared with Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM show, "Radio Andy." The comments were noted by Page Six in a piece published Tuesday.

"You can't even surf out far enough," she added. "It's just really hard to do anything."

The "Mean Girls" star then noted that with people self-isolating under the shelter in place orders, the former royals might just get a break from the paparazzi because "everyone is more at home."

Lastly, the "Freaky Friday" star said the former "Suits" actress and Harry, who are rumored to be living in Malibu now, should "just get drivers."

As previously reported, Lohan recently released her first single in more than a decade with her song “Back To Me.”

“This song reminded me of moments and parts of my life when I was in LA when I was younger,” the pop singer shared with the Daily Mail via video while quarantining in Dubai with her sister, Ali.

“And, you know, getting back to my true self and finding my roots and what’s kind of been a process for me over my entire life since I left – especially since I left Los Angeles,” she added.

Lohan continued, “You forget valuable people that you really need to ground you. And I think, you know, I had a bit of those moments, to say the least.”