ESPN Compares Clemson And Ohio State To ‘The Wire.’ Wisconsin Gets ‘Ozark’ Comparison

ESPN recently published an incredible article breaking down the different tiers of college football programs.

ESPN compared the best football teams in America to different TV shows and I love the rankings. In tier one, they had Clemson and Ohio State as the best teams in America. What show are they similar to? The first four seasons of “The Wire.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The next tier (1a) consisted of powerhouse programs like Alabama, Georgia and Oklahoma. They were followed by tier 2, which included teams like LSU, Oregon and Auburn. These teams were compared to the first seasons of “Parks and Recreation” and “The Simpsons.”

However, it’s tier three that I really enjoyed. That’s where the Badgers ended up. What TV show are we compared to? One of them was “Ozark.”

Yes, we got compared to the hit show with Jason Bateman. ESPN wrote in part, “They’re good. Lots of fun sequences. Nice casts. But boy, every few episodes, the plot goes off the rails and you can’t help but think … shouldn’t this be better?”

I love Wisconsin being compared to “Ozark.” I absolutely love that move. It’s one of the best shows on TV over the past few years.

How is this a tier three show? That’s a tier two show at a minimum. I understand that this is mostly a compliment from ESPN, but we’re a tier two program and “Ozark” is a tier two show.

If being compared to “Ozark” is where ESPN wants to put us, then I’m here for it. The better question is what character(s) best represents the Badgers. Are we Marty? Ruth? The Snells? The drug cartel?

As long as we’re not Wendy or Charlotte, then I’m all for it. Hell, we might be Jonah. We’re often overlooked, counted out but always show up late in the game to make plays.

Honestly, that was one of the most fun articles I’ve read in a long time. Props to ESPN for comparing us to “Ozark.” I think we’re more of a tier two team and it’s a tier two show, but I still loved the comparison.