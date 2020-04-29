New Orleans Saints Officially Sign Quarterback Jameis Winston

Jameis Winston is officially a member of the New Orleans Saints.

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback officially reached a one-year deal with the team late Tuesday, according to Adam Schefter. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Salary details aren’t known at this time.

Saints officially signed former Bucs’ QB Jameis Winston to a 1-year deal. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 28, 2020

There it is, folks. We all knew it was coming and now the Saints have officially pulled the trigger on signing the FSU Heisman winner.

I’ll be fascinated to see what the salary details are on Winston’s deal. I’d imagine the Saints are getting him incredibly cheap.

After all, he needs the Saints a hell of a lot more than they need Winston.

If Winston is capable of learning as much info as possible from Drew Brees and Sean Payton, then this a genius career move.

He’s going to be surrounded by future Hall of Fame members on the Saints. He needs to soak up as much information as possible.

His career has been an interesting ride and now he’s found a new team. Welcome to life in the NFL!