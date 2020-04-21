REPORT: Jameis Winston Is Being ‘Methodical’ With His NFL Future

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston is taking his NFL future slowly.

Winston was the starting quarterback of the Bucs ever since being drafted out of Florida State, but lost his job after the team signed Tom Brady. Despite being a former first overall pick, he has yet to sign a deal in free agency. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Ian Rapoport, the former Florida State star is being “methodical” with the situation, and has been in contact with teams.

You can watch his full report below.

From @NFLTotalAccess Draft Preview: FA QB Jameis Winston remains available, engaged with NFL teams and being methodical with his decisions. pic.twitter.com/Ji4f4t420u — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 20, 2020

It is a bit strange that Winston hasn’t reached a new deal yet. He might want starter money, but is only getting backup offers.

There’s no question Winston can throw the ball at a high level, but his decision making can be horrific. Look no further than his 30 interceptions last year for proof of that fact.

At this point in time, he’s not going to get signed before the draft. Why would a team sign him before the draft?

Teams can make their picks, assess the situation they have and then decide if they want to make a move on the former FSU superstar.

That means we likely won’t see much movement out of Winston until Sunday.

He’ll get another shot in the NFL. I’m confident of that. I’m just not sure where it’ll be, but I’d be shocked if he’s not on a roster in 2020.