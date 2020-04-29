REPORT: NCAA Will Stop The Return Of ‘NCAA Football’ In Proposals For Athletes To Profit

The NCAA will reportedly try to do whatever it can to stop the return of the video game series “NCAA Football.”

The popular video games series hasn’t been made since summer 2013, and it won’t be back anytime soon. The NCAA is currently reviewing and will likely pass plans for athletes to profit off of their image and likeness. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, “NCAA Football” won’t be allowed. According to Dan Bernstein, the NCAA views video games as “unworkable in college sports.”

The NCAA has confirmed this report, saying endeavors such as video games are “unworkable in college sports.” https://t.co/QyrbPhZrfH — Dan Bernstein (@dan_bernstein_) April 29, 2020

Full quote from Val Ackerman, a leading member of the NCAA working group and the commissioner of the Big East: pic.twitter.com/tYhuvqebNT — Dan Bernstein (@dan_bernstein_) April 29, 2020

This is so incredibly dumb. It’s hard to put into words how stupid this is from the NCAA. So, we’re finally making progress on athletes being able to profit, but we’re still going to ban video games?

Give me a break. I was just about to give the NCAA some props, but I guess I can’t do that anymore!

The “NCAA Football” video games were amazing back in the day. We used to spend hours playing them with buddies while drinking beer.

We’d go to the bar, strike out with women and then go home for a couple hours of beer and “NCAA Football” to drown our sorrows.

The fact the NCAA is robbing people of that experience is borderline criminal. You don’t know living until you take Old Dominion and turn them into a national title contender.

Thanks for reminding us all why the NCAA blows! They never fail to disappoint us all.