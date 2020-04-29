Texas Governor Greg Abbott Says To-Go Alcohol Sales Might Remain ‘Forever’

Alcohol to-go sales won’t be leaving anytime soon in the state of Texas.

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted a link about to-go booze sales being extended past May 1 and wrote, "From what I hear from Texans, we may just let this keep on going forever."

Alcohol-to-go sales can continue after May 1. From what I hear from Texans, we may just let this keep on going forever.#txlege https://t.co/ossCXyNuPd — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) April 29, 2020

Below is a live look at my reaction to this wonderful development out of Texas.

I don’t even live in Texas, but I want to celebrate on their behalf. Why to-go sales for beer and other kinds of booze isn’t already the law of the land is beyond me.

Luckily, when the coronavirus pandemic struck, governments across the country acted quickly to make sure we could keep our buzzes going.

I would love to watch a politician argue against booze sales on the go and for delivery. I’d gladly pour my (limited) life savings into defeating that kind of tyranny.

We didn’t drop two atomic bombs on Japan so that we couldn’t buy beer to-go. Banning and restricting alcohol sales doesn’t help society.

They just promote communist ideals.

Props to Texas for doing the right thing, and let’s all hope alcoholic sales on the go don’t leave anytime soon. Our founding fathers would be proud!