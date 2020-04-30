‘Bachelor’ Contestant Victoria F. Fuels Speculation She’s Dating Former ‘Bachelor’ Star Chris Soules

Former “Bachelor” contestant Victoria F. has further fueled speculation that she is dating former “Bachelor” star Chris Soules.

Victoria shared a photo of herself on Instagram on Monday and the location was marked “Arlington, Iowa.”

“Farm life,” Victoria F. captioned the photo.

The photo comes after Reality Steve, noted source of all things “Bachelor” nation, reported that Victoria F. and Soules were quarantined together in Iowa.

“One of the more random Bachelor ‘couples’ that I can’t say I ever would’ve guessed,” Reality Steve tweeted earlier this month. “I don’t know how long this has been going on or how serious it is, but I can confirm that Victoria Fuller is currently together in Iowa for the week with Chris Soules. Discuss.” (RELATED: REPORT: Former ‘Bachelor’ Star Chris Soules Linked To ‘Bachelor’ Contestant Victoria F.)

The new picture she shared didn’t do much to shut down the rumor that she’s now dating Soules.

Victoria F. was a contestant on the most recent season of “The Bachelor” starring Peter Weber. Meanwhile, Soules was originally a contestant on “The Bachelorette” in 2014 for Andi Dorfman’s season. He then went on to be “The Bachelor” and chose to get engaged to Whitney Bischoff. The pair called off their engagement in 2015.

I said it before, but I’m not sure there could be a more perfect person for Victoria F. than Soules. She came off Weber’s season as one of the most-hated women in “Bachelor” history and Soules isn’t very well-liked either.

Especially since his hit-and-run arrest.