Poll: Majority Of Republicans Say It Is Time To Get Back To Work

The results of a new poll show a majority of Republicans now say it’s time to end the coronavirus shutdowns and let Americans get back to work.

A reported 51% of Republicans think it’s a good idea to return to work without further testing, compared to 47% that don’t, according to a poll published Wednesday by NPR, PBS, and Marist. The poll also found that just 13% of Democrats and 34% of Independents believe it’s a good idea to return people to work without further testing.

Overall, 31% of registered voters are ready to return to work without testing, compared to 67% who are not. (RELATED: REPORT: New York Allowed Coronavirus-Infected Nurses To Work In Nursing Home)

Is it a good or bad idea to have people return to work without further coronavirus testing? (via new NPR/PBS/Marist poll) Republicans:

51% good idea

47% bad idea Democrats:

13% good idea

84% bad idea — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) April 30, 2020

The poll was conducted between April 21 and April 26, among 851 registered voters, and has a margin of error of roughly 3.7%. The poll comes as many conservatives call to reopen the economy after more than a month of lockdown. (RELATED: REPORT: Gov. Gavin Newsom To Close All California Beaches And State Parks)

Some states, including Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee, began the process of reopening their economies earlier this week.