REVIEW: ‘SEAL Team’ Is Outstanding In The New Episode ‘In The Blind’

The new “SEAL Team” episode “In the Blind” aired Wednesday night on CBS, and it was an exciting time.

WARNING: THERE ARE GOING TO BE SPOILERS BELOW. DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU AREN’T CAUGHT UP. CONSIDER YOURSELF WARNED.

We knew going into “In the Blind” that the action was going to be intense, and the episode didn’t disappoint at all. (REVIEW: ‘SEAL Team‘ Brings The Intensity In The New Episode ‘Edge Of Nowhere’)

In fact, it was one of the best episodes of “SEAL Team” season three. Bravo was tasked with moving a high value prison from Afghan custody and it turned into an ambush.

Without a doubt, “In the Blind” was one of the most action-packed episodes we’ve had this season, and I loved it.

Clay, Ray and Jason got to work putting the bad guys in the dirt. If you come at Bravo, you best not miss or you’re going to end up dead.

There was also a pretty cool moment at the end when the team is discussing how Jason has one of the biggest kills in team history.

One of the storylines that has really grown on me is Sonny spending time back in Texas. I’ll be honest, I didn’t really love it at first.

It felt slow and unnecessary, but I really enjoyed it in the new episode. It took Sonny going home and almost staying to realize he belongs with Bravo.

It took him coming home for his dad to recognize what a success his son has become. Their final moment together was a bit emotional.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seal Team (@sealteamcbs) on Apr 29, 2020 at 6:49pm PDT

Tune in Wednesday night for the season three finale of “SEAL Team” on CBS!