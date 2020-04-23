REVIEW: ‘SEAL Team’ Brings The Intensity In New Episode ‘Edge Of Nowhere’

The latest episode of “SEAL Team” on CBS brought tons of intensity with “Edge of Nowhere.”

WARNING: THERE ARE GOING TO BE SPOILERS BELOW. DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU AREN’T CAUGHT UP. CONSIDER YOURSELF WARNED.

We knew going into “Edge of Nowhere” that the intensity level would be high as Bravo hunted for revenge after their buddy was killed during peace negotiations with the Taliban. (REVIEW: ‘SEAL Team‘ Is Excellent In New Episode ‘Drawdown’)

It didn’t disappoint at all. Bravo finds themselves hunting a new cell hellbent on derailing peace talks and making sure the chaos never ends.

Bravo begins to hunt and realizes they now face a new enemy. Just when Bravo thought they’d be out of the fight, they realize they’re about to be in it more than ever.

There’s also a bit of a twist ending involving the leadership of the new terrorist cell!

The episode also shined a heavy light on Clay at his little outpost camp. They come under attack by enemy forces and he’s tasked with leading the fight.

Clay grabs a rifle and lays waste to the bad guys, but it comes at a high price. One of the young guys with him is seriously wounded in the process.

It seems like this might be a turning point for Clay. He seemed like he wanted to get out and move more into a political role. After seeing how bad some of the guys have it, will one of our favorite members of Bravo stay in?

Sonny is also still in Texas enjoying time with his father. While I didn’t love the storyline initially, it’s growing on me.

It’s been a ton of fun to watch Sonny return to his Texas roots and get back to what made him the man he is.

Does he also have a new love interest? We’re not ruling it out!

All the way around, it was another outstanding episode of “SEAL Team” on CBS. I can’t wait to see what happens next week!