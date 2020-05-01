Green Bay Packers Donate $250,000 To Help Health Care Workers Get Protection Gear

The Green Bay Packers have stepped up to help health care workers get medical gear.

According to Matt Schneidman, the Packers have donated $250,000 “to Green Bay area health care systems for personal protective equipment for doctors, nurses and staff working against the coronavirus pandemic.”

The Packers are distributing $250,000 to Green Bay area health care systems for personal protective equipment for doctors, nurses and staff working against the coronavirus pandemic. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) April 30, 2020

It’s not a secret at all that I hate the Packers. I live to cheer against them. Nothing injects me with life like cheering against Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Having said that, we’re in a war right now. Sometimes, in a war, you have to set aside personal beefs and come together for the good of everyone.

This is a 100% pure class move from the Packers and I have nothing but praise for them. When the world needed heroes during this crisis, the world of football stepped up.

The Packers are the latest organization to be added to the list and providing medical workers with PPE is a hell of a gesture.

View this post on Instagram ☀️???? A post shared by Green Bay Packers (@packers) on Apr 30, 2020 at 3:03pm PDT

Will this make me a fan of the franchise? Hell no, but I’ll tip a beer to the Packers for stepping up in the fight. Right now, we’re shoulder-to-shoulder in this war.

Come fall, we’ll be back to being enemies. Right now, we’re allies. Now, let’s go win this war.