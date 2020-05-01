‘A Bedrock Principled Right’: Louisiana Attorney General Urges Governor To Reopen Churches

Republican Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is encouraging the state’s Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards to reopen churches in the state, numerous sources reported.
In a letter sent to the governor Thursday, Landry said “religious liberty is a bedrock principled right from which our freedom flows,” and urged the governor to consider reopening churches after Edwards extended the state’s stay-at-home orders through May 15, according to Fox 8.
“As other states begin reopening and unrest in the Legislature continues, I believe many faith-based congregations will begin to meet with or without guidance,” Landry wrote. (RELATED: Louisiana Church Holds Sunday Services Again Despite Pastor’s Arrest)
“We are better served by taking a proactive approach by publishing reopening guidelines that take a phased approach to faith services restarting. Without guidance based on best practices in place, this could be disastrous.”
Edwards said earlier this week that on May 11, he will make announcements about the next phase of coronavirus reopening plans with the hope that the state can move out of stay-at-home orders and restrictions, the Hill reported.
Landry also offered Edwards a draft set of guidelines for reopening houses of worship, which includes frequent sanitation and encouraging vulnerable individuals and those with symptoms to stay at home, Fox 8 reported.
Current stay-at-home orders in Louisiana prohibits gatherings of more than 10 people.