Nicolas Cage Will Play Joe Exotic From ‘Tiger King’ In An Upcoming TV Series

Nicolas Cage will be playing Joe Exotic in an upcoming series.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cage will play the man made famous by the Netflix documentary “Tiger King” in an eight-episode series produced by CBS TV Studios and Imagine Entertainment.

The Nic Cage series will be based off of the Texas Monthly story about Joe Exotic, according to the same report. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Say no more, folks. I’m all in. In fact, I’d like to even suggest a few more casting decisions. If we’re having Cage play Joe Exotic, then let’s get real weird with it.

I want Danny McBride in some kind of role. Let’s go ahead and get Jonah Hill in there, throw Seth Rogen into the mix and then round it out with any funny woman as Carole Baskin.

I want no limits on this series at all. Make it as weird and strange as possible. It’s about a dude who went to federal prison, tigers and a legendary feud. Anything less than complete weirdness is unacceptable.

I don’t even care what role everybody else plays. Just make it funny, and I’m sold.

It’s been a long time since Cage last made a hit, but he’s still a superstar in my book. I can’t wait for this series to happen.

There’s no set release date yet, but you know I’ll keep you updated as we know more information. This series is going to be awesome.

The role of a lifetime? Perhaps. I’m not ruling it out!