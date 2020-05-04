Derek Carr Says He’s Going To ‘Block’ People Who Are Negative Out Of His Life

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr doesn’t want any negativity in his life.

Carr’s future with the Raiders has seemingly been debated nonstop over the past year and that probably won’t stop anytime soon. Yet, he doesn’t want to hear anything negative. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Carr told The Athletic the following, according to ProFootballTalk:

If anyone is negative to me now on Twitter, I block them out of my life. If you have something like that to say to me, I have no time for you. And what people get misunderstood is that they will then say that I can’t take the criticism. But it has nothing to do with that. I have one goal and that is to win the Raiders a championship, multiple championships and your negativity isn’t helping me. I don’t want to waste one second on that negativity when I am trying to win a Super Bowl, if that makes sense.