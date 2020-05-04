Derek Carr Says He’s Going To ‘Block’ People Who Are Negative Out Of His Life

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr doesn’t want any negativity in his life.
Carr’s future with the Raiders has seemingly been debated nonstop over the past year and that probably won’t stop anytime soon. Yet, he doesn’t want to hear anything negative. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North
View this post on Instagram
Carr told The Athletic the following, according to ProFootballTalk:
If anyone is negative to me now on Twitter, I block them out of my life. If you have something like that to say to me, I have no time for you. And what people get misunderstood is that they will then say that I can’t take the criticism. But it has nothing to do with that. I have one goal and that is to win the Raiders a championship, multiple championships and your negativity isn’t helping me. I don’t want to waste one second on that negativity when I am trying to win a Super Bowl, if that makes sense.
Honestly, I understand where Carr is coming from. I do. Negativity is a cancer and you can’t let it infest your life.
At the same time, it’s social media he’s talking about. Who the hell cares what people on Twitter have to say? Who cares?
View this post on Instagram
Carr is the one playing in the NFL. The random Twitter bots and social media clowns aren’t. If you can’t handle that kind of heat, then you will never cut it in pro football.
That might sound harsh, but it’s true. If you can’t handle criticism and negativity, then you will never succeed on the biggest stage in all of sports.
You know the other way to end criticism? Win some damn football games. If Carr does that, then everything else will work itself out.
View this post on Instagram
Carr should give that a shot and see how it works out for him.