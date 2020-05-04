Wisconsin Will Officially Play In The Maui Invitational Basketball Tournament

The Maui Invitational field has officially been released, and it’s a loaded tournament.

The Wisconsin Badgers, Butler, Oregon, Houston, Texas A&M, St. Mary’s, Notre Dame and Chaminade will all play in the tournament this upcoming season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That’s the definition of an absolutely stacked tournament field.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on May 2, 2020 at 10:24am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maui Jim Maui Invitational (@mauiinv) on May 1, 2020 at 10:07am PDT

I know the basketball season is still really far away, but I’m juiced for the Maui Invitational and the year as a whole.

March Madness was stolen from us this past season. Right as Wisconsin was geared up for a national title run, coronavirus stole it all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on May 2, 2020 at 11:26am PDT

Now, the Badgers are entering the upcoming season with all the hype and expectations in the world. While I don’t need the praise, it’s good to know the eyes of the basketball world are upon us.

When this tournament gets underway November 22, the Badgers are going to face an insanely tough field. I look forward to the challenge.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Apr 28, 2020 at 10:04am PDT

If you want to be the best, then you have to compete against and beat the best. That’s what we’ll do in Hawaii.

See you all next season! I can’t wait!