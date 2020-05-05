Guy Hits Absurd Basketball Shot Against Security Guard In Viral Video

One player lit up a security guard on the basketball court in a recent viral video.

In a Twitter video shared by Bleacher Report, a guy just confuses a security guard, spins him around and then drops a shot without looking. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Does that sound a little wild? Just wait until you watch it play out on film. It’s utterly insane. Give it a look below.

He disrespects the security guard ???? (via playoffmo/IG) pic.twitter.com/p5DXHTPsHr — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 4, 2020

It’s over, folks. It’s officially done for this security guard. There’s absolutely no coming back from that at all.

I don’t care what anybody else says. When you get scored on in that fashion, it’s done forever. Just pack your bags and go home.

If somebody ever tries to pull a stunt like that on the basketball court, you almost have to swing on them. You don’t have much of a choice.

You simply can’t let a player do that to you, especially if you’re in a position of authority. He didn’t just get embarrassed by that man. He got humiliated.

As somebody who knows about physical basketball, you start throwing elbows if that happens. You drop people before you allow somebody to embarrass you like that.

I’m a man of peace, but sometimes a message has to be sent.

Props to this dude for hitting the shot, but you can’t let somebody pull a stunt on you like that. You just can’t let it happen.