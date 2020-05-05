NFL Officially Cancels International Games In 2020

The NFL has officially pulled the plug on international games during the coronavirus pandemic.

The league announced Monday that all games during the 2020 season would be played in America during the ongoing pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It had previously been reported the league would likely cancel international games in London and Mexico because of the pandemic, and now it’s official.

This is 100% the correct call from the NFL. Say whatever you want about Roger Goodell and league executives, but they got this one correct.

Playing games overseas during a pandemic would be risky and incredibly unnecessary. The NFL playing in London and Mexico is a fun idea.

However, it’s not something the league has to do, especially when there’s elevated risk.

As I’ve been saying for the Notre Dame/Navy game in Ireland, all football games should be played in America during the pandemic.

It’s just that simple. Why risk anything by going to Europe or Mexico? It’s not worth it at all.

I can’t believe I’m about to say it, but Goodell absolutely made the right decision.