Nikki Bella Says She Was Raped Twice In High School In New Memoir

Former WWE wrestler Nikki Bella admitted she was raped twice while in high school.

Nikki wrote about the experiences in her new memoir “Incomparable,” co-written with her sister Brie Bella, according to multiple reports published Tuesday.

“My virginity was stolen from me, without my consent,” Nikki wrote regarding the incident, which occurred when she was 15, US Weekly reported. “I was raped, by a guy I thought was a friend, while I was passed out at a party. I’d had too many beers, and maybe some shots of hard alcohol, and I only woke up because my stomach hurt — I came to, and this guy was both on top of me and inside of me. I pushed him off and ran out of the room — he followed me down the hall and asked me if this meant we were now boyfriend/ girlfriend … I had never even seen a penis, yet I was no longer a virgin.”

The other time Nikki claimed she was drugged by a college-age guy at a party at the age of 16. (RELATED: Nikki And Brie Bella Pregnant At The Same Time, Due Less Than Two Weeks Apart)

“There is the horrible offense in the moment, and then the shame and blame that follow and feel almost worse than the original pain,” she wrote in the book, according to People magazine. “When something like this happens to you, you understand the blame-the-victim mentality, how easy it is to feel shame rather than anger, how easy it is to feel like you could have stopped it yourself.”

Nikki told People magazine that she blamed herself for the alleged rape and lost confidence in herself because of it.

“And keeping that a secret and blaming myself, I started to lose my confidence,” Nikki told the outlet. “I started to disrespect myself. And then the relationships I got into at a young age, I let other people disrespect me and felt like, that’s okay, this is what I deserved.”