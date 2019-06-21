Doctors Find Benign Cyst On Nikki Bella’s Brain

Former WWE star Nikki Bella opened up about her health issues and her decision to retire from wrestling.

Bella, 35, first revealed her doctors found a cyst on her brain during an appearance Thursday on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” according to a report published by TMZ Sports. Bella explained her decision to retire from wrestling stemmed from her injuries and health issues, including the cyst.

“They found a cyst on my brain, which thank god, it’s benign,” Bella told TMZ Sports. “I’m so grateful for my health.” (RELATED: Nikki Bella Announces Wrestling Is Over: ‘Here’s To Closing One Chapter And The Next One Opening)

“I really wanted to go back and fight for the tag titles,” Bella told host Jimmy Fallon during the show. “I’ve had my neck issues, and after neck surgery, it hasn’t been okay. I [felt] like I needed to get that checkup before we went back for the tag titles.”

Bella revealed she made the decision to stop wrestling after the results came back from her check up.

“…it then came back that I herniated the disc above where I had surgery, I have all this inflammation around the metal, and then I have a cyst on my brain. So they were like, ‘You’re done, no more, you’re out.'”

Despite her announcement to retire, you might see her back in the ring at some point in time.

“You never know… we’ll see what the man upstairs has in store for me,” she admitted.