Celebrate Nikki Bella’s Birthday With Her Hottest Looks

It’s Nikki Bella’s birthday on Thursday.

In honor of the 36-year-old reality TV star and professional wrestler’s day, we scoured the internet to find her hottest and most jaw-dropping looks on the red carpet and stage to date. And there truly have some unforgettable ones over the last few years. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

Born in San Diego, California, the “WWE Raw” star got her first big break in the entertainment industry when she signed on with the World Wrestling Entertainment in 2007. (RELATED: Celebrate Anna Kendrick’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Looks)

She would appear on alongside her twin sister, Brie Bella, becoming “The Bella Twins.” She made her debut on Smackdown in 2008. Bella soon became a two-time WWE Divas Champion. (RELATED: Celebrate Samantha Hoopes’ Birthday With Her Hottest Looks)

But it wouldn’t be until she appeared on the reality show “Total Divas” in 2013 that she would become a household name and worldwide celebrity. (RELATED: Celebrate Kate Upton’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Shots [SLIDESHOW])

And the rest, as they say, is history. Nikki and her sister Brie have appeared on the small screen numerous times, even scoring their own reality series titled “Total Bellas” on the E! network in 2016. (RELATED: Take A Look Back At Adriana Lima’s Career With Victoria’s Secret)

(RELATED: Check Out The Hottest Looks From The 60th Grammy Awards [SLIDESHOW]) Nikki was in the headlines several times over the year following news that she and boyfriend John Cena were calling things off just ahead of their engagement. She has since found love again with her “Dancing With The Stars” partner Artem Chigvintsev.

Here’s to hoping this year is her greatest one yet. Happy Birthday, Nikki!