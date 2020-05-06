Ariana Grande Gets Restraining Order Against Obsessed Fan

Ariana Grande and her mom, Joan, were granted a permanent restraining order against an obsessed fan who was arrested at her Los Angeles home in March.

A judge ruled on making a temporary restraining order permanent for the 26-year-old singer and her mother, giving them protection for the next five years from Fidel Henriquez, according to TMZ in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Here Are The Members Of Congress Self-Quarantining After Meeting Person With Coronavirus At CPAC)

Under the order, Henriquez must stay 100 yards away from Joan’s home, her vehicles, as well as her and the “God Is A Woman” hitmaker. (RELATED: Pearl Jam Postpones North American Tour Over Growing Coronavirus Concerns)

According to the report:

The guy’s also been instructed not to harass, threaten, intimidate or contact them in any other fashion — which covers everything from written correspondence to phone calls as well as any form of electronic messages, including texts and social media DMs.

It all comes after police were called out to the “7 Rings” hitmaker’s home in March after the fan reportedly managed to get by the security and on to the property, per the Daily Mail.

He was later arrested for misdemeanor trespassing and felony battery, after reportedly spitting on the officers who responded to the call.

At the time the obsessed fan was arrested he allegedly had a love note on him for the pop singer and directions to her house.

Both ladies made it clear the incident scared them and a judge stepped in and granted the temporary restraining order against him.