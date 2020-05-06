Tucker Carlson: Judge Who Sent Salon Owner To Jail Is ‘The Most Entitled Person in Dallas’

The lawyer representing Dallas salon owner Shelly Luther said Wednesday that the judge who demanded she apologize for reopening her business is insisting she “bend her knee” and admit she was “selfish.”

Warren Norred told Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight” that his client “committed the actual crime of heresy against the city of Dallas and the oligarchy that decided that real criminals could go to jail, but … people who are real criminals could be let out, but the heretics could go to jail.”

Luther received a seven day jail sentence for opening her salon in a city lockdown that barred barbers and hair dressers from remaining open during the coronavirus panic. (RELATED: ‘Misguided Abuse Of Power’: Texas AG Demands Release Of Jailed Salon Owner)

Judge Eric Moye gave her another seven days in a concurrent sentence, because she refused to describe her decision to go back to work as “selfish.”

“I have to disagree with you when you say that I’m selfish because feeding my kids is not selfish,” Luther told Moye.

Norred agreed: “Of course she wasn’t being selfish, she was just trying to earn a dollar. Like all of these people that are hurting. All of these salons … all these people, they only get paid when they do haircuts.”

Carlson asked how “this buffoon hack judge, really the most entitled person in Dallas” could put anyone in jail asked on someone violating not a legitimate law but a city “decree.” (RELATED: Judge Napolitano: Politicians Are Taking Our Rights Away In The Name Of Public ‘Safety’)

“This emergency has exposed all the tiny tyrants for who they are. They’ve got this glimpse of power and man they’re going to show everybody exactly what to do,” Norred said, adding that Luther has received a “potential death sentence” because she could be exposed to the COVID-19 virus in prison.

When asked if the judge might be satisfied with Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick taking her place in jail or serving her jail time, Norred said, “No, she has to bend the knee. That’s what he wants.”

“Is that allowed?” Carlson asked. “Is there a law in Texas that says you have to grovel before morons who are wearing robes? Is that part of the law there or is that something he made up from the bench?”

“He didn’t have to do that,” Norred replied. “He could’ve said, ‘Look, I know you’re just try to earn a living but I’ve got to enforce the law. So, I’m going to hit you with $500 a day and let you go.’ He could have done that. But that wasn’t what he wanted … He wants the contrition, he wants that apology.”