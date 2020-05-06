YouTube Star Brittani Boren Leach Shares She’s Pregnant Four Months After Son’s Death

YouTube star Brittani Boren Leach shared the exciting news that she and husband, Jeff, are expecting again four months after their 3-month-old son’s death.

“‘It is understood that the beauty of a rainbow does not negate the ravages of any storm,” the 29-year-old influencer shared a quote in her post on Instagram, along with a video showing her family and she is holding a sonogram picture just nearly five months after she put her little boy, Crew, down for a nap on Christmas and he didn’t wake up. The clip was noted by the “Today” show in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Nick Cannon Welcomes Son Into The World)

“‘When a rainbow appears, it does not mean that the storm never happened, or that we are not dealing with it’s aftermath,'” the quote added. “It means that something beautiful and full of light has appeared in the midst of darkness and clouds.'”(RELATED: Kendall Jenner Admits She Was ‘Really Excited’ About Her Nudity In Modeling Debut)

Leach’s message continued, “‘storm clouds may still hover, but the rainbow provides a counterbalance of color, energy and hope.’ Sent straight from Heaven and without a doubt, hand-picked by big brother Crew himself, estimated to arrive on December 1, 2020.”

“We wanted to announce in a way that honored our sweet Crew, so thank you @elliott.beltran for this amazing video,” her sweet post concluded.

In a second post on Tuesday, Brittani shared about what happened the day she learned the happy news that she was pregnant.

“The day I found out I was pregnant, was a week after we moved into our new house, and the Coronavirus pandemic had just begun to hit hard,” the YouTube star captioned her post. “That night I told Jeff I was pregnant, and we cried. We cried tears of joy and happiness, tears of sadness, tears of nervousness, and tears of hope.”

“God has sent us the biggest blessing in the midst of many difficult trials and we are so thankful,” she added. “‘Thank you’ could never be enough to say how grateful we are for all of your kind words on yesterday’s announcement.”

Leach concluded her post, “So for loss of a better word, ‘Thank You,’ from Jeff and I both, we are so grateful to have the love and support from so many people we’ve yet had the privilege to meet. We are so excited to meet this little heaven-sent blessing that big brother Crew has picked out just for us.”

The influencer and Jeff also have three young boys together. She is also stepmother to fifth-grader Sydney.