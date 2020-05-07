Former CDC Official: Trump Should Quarantine For 14 Days, Could Have Coronavirus

Former CDC official Dr. Cyrus Shahpar recommended that President Donald Trump should quarantine for 14 days following his possible exposure to a coronavirus-positive person Thursday, saying that one negative test does not put him in the clear.

“If you showed up at your doctor, and that was your story — someone who had been in inches of us, who had symptoms yesterday, who tested positive, what would your recommendation be?” CNN‘s John King asked.

“My recommendation would be to quarantine for 14 days from the last contact with the confirmed case, in this case, the valet,” Shahpar said. “And that means staying home, no visitors, separating yourself from others, monitoring for symptoms, wearing a face covering when you’re around others, ideally you’re not, but that would be the recommendation.”

News broke Thursday that a staff member who had contact with Trump tested positive for coronavirus. CNN reports that the staff member is a valet for Trump.

Trump and Vice President Mike Pence were tested after finding out and both tested negative.

However, Shahpar said that one negative test doesn't mean that Trump doesn't have the virus.

"I think he should set an example and really go into that quarantine of 14 days. And don't put too much stock into one negative test," he said. "It takes time to develop, you know, enough virus to test positive. So, one test today doesn't necessarily mean that, you know, over the next few days, it may not be something different."