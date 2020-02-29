CNN Chyron Asks ‘Can Either Coronavirus Or Bernie Sanders Be Stopped?’

CNN host Michael Smerconish began the first two minutes of Saturday morning’s episode of “Smerconish” by wondering whether “coronavirus or Bernie Sanders” can “be stopped.”

Commenting over a chyron that read, “Can either coronavirus or Bernie Sanders be stopped?” Smerconish chronicled the rise of the Independent Vermont senator as a Democratic front-runner before noting that the spread of the virus has made “an already unpredictable presidential campaign” even more so.

“An already unpredictable presidential campaign just became more so,” he said. “A list of intangibles which included the impact of impeachment, a large Democratic field, congested candidate lanes, and the looming prospect of no one getting the majority of delegates needed to secure the nomination before the convention now includes the spread of a deadly virus.” (RELATED: Bernie Sanders Loses It When Bloomberg Calls Him The ‘Best Known Socialist’ Who ‘Happens To Be A Millionaire With Three Houses’)

After analyzing President Donald Trump’s response to the outbreak and whether voters will blame him for a shaky economy, Smerconish concluded that they would if the response “seems inept,” then turned his attention back to Sanders and the South Carolina Democratic primary.

“Meanwhile, today is the South Carolina primary,” said the CNN host. “We’re just three days from super Tuesday. Former Vice President Joe Biden favored today in the Palmetto State, but then comes Super Tuesday when 34% of the Democratic delegates will be selected. So, here is my question. Will Super Tuesday solidify Bernie Sanders’ Frontrunner status, or place it more in doubt?”