Kansas Football Attendance Increases 74% After Hiring Les Miles

The Kansas Jayhawks saw a gigantic spike in attendance at football games in 2019 after hiring Les Miles.

The Jayhawks went out and signed the former LSU coach to take over the program and apparently it paid off in ticket sales. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to FootballScoop, attendance at football games jumped 74% this past season in Les Miles’ first season as the head coach of the Jayhawks.

This is more or less what I argued when Miles was hired by Kansas. He’s not going to turn Kansas into a national title contender.

That’s simply not going to happen, but he can bring a ton of energy to the Jayhawks and improve them over time.

If Kansas goes 7-5 and sells out the stadium, then Miles has done his job. He’s worth every penny at that point.

He’s also the biggest name the Jayhawks will ever tie to the program. There’s no chance in hell a bad Big 12 program gets someone with more recognition than Miles.

While they might not have been good at all in 2019, at least people are excited to be fans again. At the very least, they’re headed in the right direction.

Now, we’ll have to wait and see what Miles can do in 2020.