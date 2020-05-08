Celebrate The 75-Year Anniversary Of WWII Ending In Europe With The Best Moments From ‘Band Of Brothers’

Friday marks the 75-year anniversary of the end of WWII in Europe, and we have the perfect way to celebrate.

On May 8, 1945, the Allied forces secured complete and total victory over the Nazis in Europe. A generation of young men were called upon, and they answered without hesitation. (RELATED: Watching ‘Band Of Brothers‘ Never Gets Old. Here’s Why It’s Such A Great Series)

Today is the 75-year anniversary of WWII ending in Europe. On May 8, 1945, the Allied forces secured complete victory over the Nazis. When the world needed heroes, young American men answered the call to liberate Europe from Hitler’s murderous grip. Thank you to all the heroes! pic.twitter.com/gl1QM0ABOe — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 8, 2020

There’s no better way to celebrate the incredible victory than with the best moments from “Band of Brothers.”

The awesome book and HBO series tells the unreal and incredible true story of Easy Company, 506th Infantry Regiment of the 101st Airborne Division during World War II.

For those of you who haven’t seen the series, you can stream it ASAP on HBO. I suggest you do because it’s awesome.

Let’s take a look at a few of the best moments below!

I could watch “Band of Brothers” on repeat for days and never get bored. The story of Easy Company is one every American should know.

They did incredible things to liberate and free complete strangers from the grip of Hitler and the Axis powers in Europe.

When the world needed heroes, the men of Easy Company picked up M1 rifles and Thompson submachine guns and put them to work.

Every one of those guys makes me proud to be an American. We should all thank them for their service! The world wouldn’t be the same if they hadn’t done what they did.

On behalf of a grateful nation, thank you!