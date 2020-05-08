Mike Pence’s Press Secretary Katie Miller Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Katie Miller, press secretary to Vice President Mike Pence, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

President Donald Trump made the announcement during Friday’s coronavirus press briefing. Miller is married to one of Trump’s senior advisors, Stephen Miller.

Trump says “Katie,” who he describes as a “press person” has tested positive for coronavirus. VP’s office confirmed earlier today that one of their senior staffers has the virus. Pence’s press secretary is Katie Miller. — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) May 8, 2020

Trump described Miller as a “press person” named “Katie.” White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany confirmed that a member of Pence’s staff had tested positive for the virus, although the person was not named. (RELATED: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Tests Positive For Coronavirus)

“There is a member of the vice president’s team who is positive for coroanvirus,” McEnany said according to Deadline. “We have put in place the guidelines that our experts have put forward to keep this building safe.”

This news comes one day after a Trump valet tested positive for the virus.