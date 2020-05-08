Politics

Mike Pence’s Press Secretary Katie Miller Tests Positive For Coronavirus

President Trump Holds Fox Virtual Town Hall From White House Rose Garden

Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

Shelby Talcott Media Reporter
Font Size:

Katie Miller, press secretary to Vice President Mike Pence, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

President Donald Trump made the announcement during Friday’s coronavirus press briefing. Miller is married to one of Trump’s senior advisors, Stephen Miller.

Trump described Miller as a “press person” named “Katie.” White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany confirmed that a member of Pence’s staff had tested positive for the virus, although the person was not named. (RELATED: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Tests Positive For Coronavirus)

“There is a member of the vice president’s team who is positive for coroanvirus,” McEnany said according to Deadline. “We have put in place the guidelines that our experts have put forward to keep this building safe.”

This news comes one day after a Trump valet tested positive for the virus.