Rep For Kobe Bryant’s Helicopter Pilot Reportedly Blames Fatal Crash On Passengers

A representative for Kobe Bryant’s helicopter pilot has reportedly blamed the fatal crash on the superstar, his daughter Gianna Bryant and 6 other passengers.

The relative of the pilot, Ara George Zobayan, has responded to the lawsuit filed by Kobe’s wife, Vanessa Bryant, against Zobayan and the helicopter company, Island Express, stating that, “any injuries or damages to plaintiffs and/or their decedent were directly caused in full or in part by” them, according to TMZ in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: NBA Legend Kobe Bryant Dies In Helicopter Crash)

The response reportedly reads, “Any injuries or damages to plaintiffs and/or their decedent were directly caused in full or in part by the negligence or fault of plaintiffs and/or their decedent, including their knowing and voluntary encounter with the risks involved, and that this negligence was a substantial factor in causing their purported damages, for which this answering defendant bears no responsibility.”(RELATED: ESPN Releases Emotional Video Honoring Kobe Bryant After His Tragic Death)

As the article noted, it didn’t go in to detail about exactly how the passengers on board were reportedly negligent or assumed a risk. It also, doesn’t deal with the question as to why the pilot was flying that morning, when Los Angeles Police department and other law enforcement agencies weren’t grounded due to low visibility caused by fog.

As previously reported, Vanessa’s husband, legendary basketball star Kobe and their daughter were killed in fatal helicopter crash earlier this year along with seven other people.