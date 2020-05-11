Cast Of ‘The Office’ Comes Together For Zoom Wedding In Amazing Video

The cast of “The Office” came together for a virtual wedding in a heartwarming video from John Krasinski.

Krasinski has been filming his "Some Good News with John Krasinski" YouTube show to entertain people during the pandemic, and his latest one might be his best yet.

In a video released late Sunday night, the cast from the hit NBC show came together during a virtual Zoom wedding for Maryland residents Susan and John, according to Rolling Stone.

Watch the awesome video below.

Damn, there sure has been a ton of heartwarming content on the internet today. Did I miss a memo or something about how we were all supposed to drop this kind of stuff today.

Don’t get me wrong. I’m not complaining about it. There’s just so much of it today!

For those of you who live under a rock, this video from Krasinski is paying tribute to the classic entrance scene from “The Office” of Pam and Jim’s wedding.

If you haven’t seen it before, you can watch it below.

All the way around, major props for everybody involved. I can’t get enough of this kind of stuff. “The Office” is a classic show and the cast coming back together for this is awesome.

Well done to everybody! Thank you for giving us something to smile about during these trying times!