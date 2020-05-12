Playboy Model Joy Corrigan Reveals Her Dad’s Reaction To Her Appearance In The Magazine

Playboy model Joy Corrigan has revealed her dad’s “funny” reaction when he found out about her appearance in the gentlemen’s magazine.

“It’s really funny actually,” the 25-year-old model shared when asked what the “funniest or most unique reaction” was from her family to one of her photoshoots, per Fox News in a piece published Tuesday. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Focuses Heavily On Maeve In The New Episode ‘The Winter Line’)

“I would have to say when I brought home the Playboy magazine to show my family,” she added. “I brought a few magazines home and as soon as my dad saw Playboy, he just walked right out of the room and didn’t say a word.” (RELATED: Celebrate Anna Kendrick’s Birthday With Her Hottest Looks [SLIDESHOW])

Corrigan continued, saying she told him, “‘Dad, don’t worry, it’s not nude!’ I did the non-nude issue even though it was quite revealing.”

The supermodel said that, despite telling her dad that bit of information, “it didn’t matter because I grew up in a quite religious environment.” Her mom did her best to try and help ease the situation.

“My dad wasn’t happy about it,” the model turned actress said. “My mom yelled to him, ‘Baby, times have changed! It’s different now!’ She was trying to make it sound OK. [laughs] And she was so proud of me. I think my dad was proud of me too but he just didn’t want to say so. [laughs]”

Corrigan has since turned to acting and will appear in an upcoming untitled film alongside superstar Bruce Willis. The two previously worked together in “Reprisal” in 2018.