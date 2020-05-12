Report: Bill Gates Warned Trump About A Global Pandemic In December 2016

Billionaire Bill Gates reportedly warned then-President-elect Donald Trump about the dangers of a global pandemic in December 2016, according to a new report.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Gates warned Trump about the possibility of a pandemic and the necessity to prepare for it during a winter 2016 meeting at Trump Tower. He also warned other candidates.

Gates also said that he feels “terrible” about the pandemic, adding, “I wish I had done more to call attention to the danger.”

The Gates foundation has already committed hundreds of millions of dollars to fighting coronavirus.

Many have looked back to Gates’ past statements about the dangers of a global pandemic since coronavirus became widespread. In 2015, he warned of an “epidemic.” (RELATED: Bill Gates Predicted A Pandemic in 2015)

Many fringe internet conspiracy theorists have taken aim at Gates during the pandemic. At protests across the country, some have called for him to be jailed.