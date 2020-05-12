Politics

Report: Bill Gates Warned Trump About A Global Pandemic In December 2016

Lintao Zhang/Getty Images/Anna Moneymaker-Pool/Getty Images

Justin Caruso Contributor
Billionaire Bill Gates reportedly warned then-President-elect Donald Trump about the dangers of a global pandemic in December 2016, according to a new report.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Gates warned Trump about the possibility of a pandemic and the necessity to prepare for it during a winter 2016 meeting at Trump Tower. He also warned other candidates.

Gates also said that he feels “terrible” about the pandemic, adding, “I wish I had done more to call attention to the danger.”

The Gates foundation has already committed hundreds of millions of dollars to fighting coronavirus.

Microsoft founder, Co-Chairman of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gates delivers a speech during the conference of Global Fund to Fight HIV, Tuberculosis and Malaria on October 10, 2019, in Lyon, central eastern France. Photo by LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP via Getty Images

Many have looked back to Gates’ past statements about the dangers of a global pandemic since coronavirus became widespread. In 2015, he warned of an “epidemic.” (RELATED: Bill Gates Predicted A Pandemic in 2015)

Many fringe internet conspiracy theorists have taken aim at Gates during the pandemic. At protests across the country, some have called for him to be jailed.