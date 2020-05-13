Editorial

Los Angeles Rams Unveil New Uniforms

Los Angeles Rams v San Francisco 49ers

(Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

The Los Angeles Rams unveiled their new uniforms Wednesday morning, and they’re gross.

If there’s one thing I know when I see it, it’s fire football uniforms. My friends, these aren’t the uniforms you’re looking for. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Not only are these uniforms not good, they’re just hot garbage. You can watch the announcement video below.

Garbage. Straight garbage. What the hell has happened to the Rams? One year, you’re in the Super Bowl. The next, the wheels have officially fallen off.

I’m all for pushing the limits with your uniforms, but there’s no reason to complicate things. These are so bad!

Why, Los Angeles? Why?

I love how the players all acted so pumped in the video above. Who do they think they’re fooling? They might be in Hollywood, but they’re not actors.

I would refuse to take the field wearing that hot trash. Have some pride, gentlemen. This is the NFL. It’s not an acid trip over the weekend.

Do better, Los Angeles. Do much better.