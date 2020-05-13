Los Angeles Rams Unveil New Uniforms

The Los Angeles Rams unveiled their new uniforms Wednesday morning, and they’re gross.

If there's one thing I know when I see it, it's fire football uniforms. My friends, these aren't the uniforms you're looking for.

Not only are these uniforms not good, they’re just hot garbage. You can watch the announcement video below.

???? 2020 ???? A new era in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/Qc8vv2mUd3 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) May 13, 2020

Garbage. Straight garbage. What the hell has happened to the Rams? One year, you’re in the Super Bowl. The next, the wheels have officially fallen off.

I’m all for pushing the limits with your uniforms, but there’s no reason to complicate things. These are so bad!

Why, Los Angeles? Why?

I love how the players all acted so pumped in the video above. Who do they think they’re fooling? They might be in Hollywood, but they’re not actors.

I would refuse to take the field wearing that hot trash. Have some pride, gentlemen. This is the NFL. It’s not an acid trip over the weekend.

That 10 hits different in bone! Can’t wait to actually be suited up in these, repping the @RamsNFL on Sundays. #10 pic.twitter.com/p7RpTj2Z5e — Cooper Kupp (@CooperKupp) May 13, 2020

Do better, Los Angeles. Do much better.