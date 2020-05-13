Prince Harry And Prince William ‘Back In Touch’ Following Megxit, Royal Expert Shares

Prince Harry and his brother, Prince William, are reportedly “back in touch” following Harry and Meghan Markle’s exit from the royal family.

"There have been clearly some quite major rifts in that relationship, but things have got better and I know that William and Harry are in touch on the phone," royal expert Katie Nicholl shared with Entertainment Tonight in a piece published Tuesday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on Mar 7, 2020 at 1:52pm PST

"They have done video calls together, they have done a lot of family birthdays and I think with Prince Charles not being well, that really forced the brothers to pick up the phone and get back in touch," she added.

The brothers reportedly started working on repairing the relationship in February. Prince Charles’ coronavirus diagnosis, combined with the former “Suits” actress and Harry’s move to Los Angeles and the former Duke of Sussex missing home, has reportedly helped the brothers reconnect.

“I think there is a sense of relief on both sides that this high drama is now a thing of the past,” the royal insider shared. “The Sussexes are free to get on with their new lives [and] the Cambridges can get back to their old lives without all the upset and drama that was clearly a big deal behind the scenes.”

“I think Kate and William miss Harry and Meghan to a degree, but certainly they miss Harry [being] around and part of their lives,” she added.

Nicholl said that she’s “quite sure there would have been communication between the Cambridges and the Prince of Wales and I am told Harry picks up the phone regularly to his grandmother, the queen. They had that same call on her birthday. I’m sure there was a Zoom birthday call for Archie, too.”

As previously reported, Markle and Prince Harry stepped away from their royal roles to live a “financially independent” life. They have since moved to L.A. where they have a “great sense of freedom.”

“They’ve settled into their lives in L.A. and this is the pathway for the future,” the royal expert went on. “I’m told they feel a great sense of freedom and they’re really enjoying their new lives and [doing] things a bit more on their terms.”