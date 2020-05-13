Rosie O’Donnell Can’t Watch ‘The View’ Anymore Because ‘It’s Been ‘Dumbed-Down A Lot’

Former “The View” cohost Rosie O’Donnell admitted that she simply can’t watch the ABC show anymore because “it’s been dumbed-down a lot.”

“I don’t watch it anymore because it upsets me, and because I think it’s been dumbed-down a lot,” the 58-year-old actress shared with the Daily Beast in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Alyssa Milano Says If ‘Men Have A Hard Time Right Now’ That’s The Way It Has To Be For ‘Equality’)

“Everyone seems to think they have their two-minute sound bite and they want to get everything in but in the old days, The View had much more of a real conversation happening live, and it doesn’t feel like that’s happening anymore,” she added. (RELATED: Michael Cohen Pours Cold Water On Collusion In Congressional Testimony But Makes Bombshell Wikileaks Claim)

The “Sleepless in Seattle” star first joined the daytime talk show for season 10 from 2006-2007 when she replaced host Meredith Vieira. She left in May 2007, one month before her contract expired after an on-air blow-up with her then-cohost Elisabeth Hasselbeck regarding the Iraq War, per People magazine.

O’Donnell then came back to the show as a cohost once again in 2014 only to leave once again six months later to spend time with her family.