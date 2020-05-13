‘Today’ Show Host Dylan Dreyer Tests Positive For Coronavirus Antibodies

“Today” show co-host Dylan Dreyer revealed she had tested positive for coronavirus antibodies.

Dreyer made the announcement during the “Today” show Wednesday after she returned from her maternity leave.

Dreyer tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies after her husband fought a battle with the virus in March. Dreyer was tested for coronavirus and was also given a test for antibodies.

“Am I invincible now?” Dreyer asked Dr. Kavita Patel on the show.

“Unfortunately, as much as it would be comforting to believe that an antibody-positive test means you’re invincible, the truth is that we don’t know,” Patel responded. (RELATED: Madonna Tests Positive For Coronavirus Antibodies)

“We hope that that tells us that you had exposure in the past,” Patel added about the antibody test. “We don’t know when, we think it tells us you had COVID-19 in your system. However — there’s a big however — there’s been a wide variation in the performance of these tests.”

Dreyer’s husband Brian Fichera shared his experience with coronavirus on his Instagram account back in April.

“This disease is also brilliant and diabolical,” Fichera said. “It will let up just enough to allow you to feel good about yourself and walk to the bathroom….but then it will suddenly attack you as if it knows you are at the farthest away from your bed. When it hits hard you can’t move, and it feels like you’re snorkeling through a cocktail straw.”

“People have compared it to the flu …for me it was reminiscent of mono,” he added. “You have to anticipate the deeply personal attacks of this virus because it seems to be tailor made to whoever it attaches to.”