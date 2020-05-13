Western Michigan Football Coach Tim Lester Takes 25% Pay Cut During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Western Michigan football coach Tim Lester has taken a gigantic pay cut during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to WesternHerald.com, Lester has “volunteered” to take a salary cut between 25% and 26% to his annual salary of $800,000. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He is just the latest coach to get added to the list of people taking salary cuts. The Broncos are looking to make about $6 million total in cuts to the athletic department.

I know we’re all making sacrifices here, but taking a 25% pay cut during the crisis is absolutely insane. It’s even more insane that it was voluntary.

If I was Lester, I would have given a little, but 25% is simply way too damn much money to lose. I would have fought like hell to stop that.

Again, we’re all giving a little during this tough time, but there’s no way in hell you can volunteer to give up that kind of money.

You just can’t do it. I’d say 15% is about as far as any reasonable person would go when it comes to coaching salaries.

Lester blew right past that mark.

WMU better remember this the next time Lester needs a favor. They owe him big time.