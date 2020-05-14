NCAA President Mark Emmert Says Sports Won’t Return At The Same Time

NCAA sports won’t all start at the same time during the coronavirus pandemic.

One of the biggest questions during the crisis has been when the football season will start and if every school will start at the same time. Well, the man running the NCAA made it clear starting at the same time is very unlikely. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Emmert told ESPN the following about NCAA sports returning and if everything will start at once:

Normally, there’s an agreed-upon start date for every sport, every season, but under these circumstances, now that’s all been derailed by the pandemic. It won’t be the conferences that can do that either. It will be the local and state health officials that say whether or not you can open and play football with fans.

This seems like a very obvious outcome. Given the fact different governors are deciding different things, we’re going to have a staggered return to sports.

Arizona is planning on being open for pro sports by the weekend. At the same time, USC and UCLA might not be able to practice for months in California.

Obviously, different government officials deciding different things means we’re going to have different results around the country.

As long as football teams can get underway at around roughly the same time, then it should be fine. On top of that, it seems like most of the Power 5 teams will be playing in the fall. The only conference really up in the air is the PAC-12 and I think we can all agree we won’t cry if they sit it out.

Welcome to sports in 2020. Everything is fluid and we have no idea what’s going to happen. Get used to it because this crisis isn’t going to end anytime soon.