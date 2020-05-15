Superstar Model Cara Delevingne Slams People Criticizing Ex Ashley Benson Right After Break Up

Model Cara Delevingne hit back at people criticizing her ex Ashley Benson online for hanging out with musician G-Eazy.

Delevingne asked her followers to “spread love, not hate” on her Instagram stories, according to a report published Friday by Entertainment Tonight.

“It’s more important now than ever to spread love, not hate,” Delevingne said. “To everyone hating on @ashleybenson please stop. You don’t know the truth, only her and I do and that’s exactly how it should be.”

Delevingne and Benson’s split was first reported on May 6. The couple had been together for roughly two years after being spotted kissing at London’s Heathrow Airport in August of 2018.

Halsey didn’t write without me and you should be sad for Ashley Benson to leave Cara Delevigne for G- eazy. pic.twitter.com/JxIJKWvY9B — ᴡɪɴɢʟᴇꜱꜱ ꜰɪʀᴇꜰʟʏ ❃ (@winglesxfirefly) May 14, 2020



Earlier this week, Benson was spotted hanging out with G-Eazy. The two were spotted grabbing takeout from The Apple Pan in Los Angeles. The spotting led fans to begin to speculate if Benson had cheated on Delevingne with G-Eazy. (RELATED: REPORT: Cara Delevingne And Ashley Benson Split After 2 Years Together)

Delevingne seemingly shut down that rumor by liking a fan comment that read, “Can’t Ashley have friends now? STOP SAYING ASHLEY CHEATED! OR EVEN CARA! They just need friends right now more than ever.”

Relationships are really hard and relationships with celebrities when you barely have any privacy have to be even harder. I just feel bad for them because it’s probably not easy to go through what they’re going through and then to be in the spotlight all the time.

I’m surprised they haven’t just completely hidden under a rock at this point.